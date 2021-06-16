WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, May 2021

In numbers

USD 0 six-month net funding requirements

101.32 mt of food assistance distributed

19,606 people assisted in May

Operational updates

• WFP is preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane Season that goes from June through November, coordinating efforts with national and humanitarian partners. WFP is strengthening government and humanitarian partners’ supply chain capacities and management of cross-border cargo transit in support of emergency operations on the island.

• WFP met with Civil Defense and the National Customs to continue strengthening government’s operational readiness for disaster risk management, logistics and telecommunications.

• WFP had an exchange with BHA local focal point to present the strategy on emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction, with a focus on strengthening national and local actors’ capacities to respond to emergencies, and the setup of a humanitarian staging area in the Dominican Republic.

• WFP and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China held a virtual ceremony to officially finalize the emergency nutritious food assistance project to ensure food security in the communities most affected by the drought and COVID-19.

• WFP started the food distribution in support to the government’s Early Childhood programme and the national preschool feeding plan.

• WFP accompanied the local dialogues in preparation for the Food Systems Summit.

Dialogues turned around climate change and the impact on agriculture and livestock; diet and nutrition as a pilar on human and social development; and food production and supply post-COVID.