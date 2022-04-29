Dominican Rep.
WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
- USD 1.6 m six months (April - September 2022) net funding requirements, representing 76% of total
Operational Updates
- WFP held an intensive workshop to develop partnership action plans, with internal cross sector participation. Through extensive discussions, 13 priority government partners were identified and short- to mid-term action plans were established for each partner entity.
- WFP cash-based transfers team conducted field visits to establish coordination with local actors in the communities that are part of the WFP-UNICEF joint project to strengthen the community resilience of the vulnerable groups against COVID-19, funded by European Union (DG-ECHO). Meetings with the authorities of Castañuela and Guayubin municipalities, and the Monte Cristi Chamber of Commerce were held to discuss the interventions of the project.
- WFP welcomed the Regional Bureau for the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Deputy Regional Director, Ms. Kyung-nan Park, who together with WFP Dominican Republic Country Director, Ms. Gabriela Alvarado, held a meeting with Mr. Inho Lee, Korean Ambassador, and Ms. Nayeon Kim, Sub-Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). After a brief introduction of WFP activities in the LAC region, potential collaborations were discussed.
- WFP held a meeting with the National Institute of Student Welfare (INABIE, for its Spanish acronym) to discuss about quality improvement for the national school feeding programme and future cooperation areas between both institutions, including the completion of the programme’s diagnosis under the SABER methodology.
- In preparation for the hurricane Season and to ensure internal and national readiness, WFP organized a series of workshops with the social protection institutions to define the procedures to activate the new emergency voucher scheme. Key government institutions of the social protection system attended the workshops include Supérate, Social Beneficiary Registry (SIUBEN, for its Spanish acronym), Social Subsidy Administrator (ADESS, for its Spanish acronym) and Social Policy Cabinet (GPS, for its Spanish acronym). The workshop also had the participation of UNICEF, FAO, UNDP WB, and other members of the Social Protection working group coordinated by WFP.