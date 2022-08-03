WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

34.5 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.5 m six months (July - December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 61% of total

5,000 people assisted* in June 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

The Regional Office of the Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department of the European Commission has conducted a monitoring field visit related to the humanitarian corridor and prepositioning for the 2022 cyclone season. The discussions confirmed that WFP's emergency preparedness and prepositioning strategy is well aligned with their priorities.

WFP delivered food assistance to 1,000 households vulnerable to food insecurity in the east and northern regions within the framework of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund. As part of the intervention, the beneficiary families also received nutrition counselling.

WFP, the Ministry of Agriculture, and local cooperating partner, Clínica de Familia, installed 60 family gardens in the eastern region, engaging people living with HIV to promote healthy diets, increase adherence to treatment and guarantee a sustainable livelihood to this vulnerable population.

WFP held a meeting with the Ministry of Environment to align the strategies and priorities of both institutions and prioritize joint actions regarding disaster risk reduction and climate change.

WFP and the Emergency Operations Centre (COE) held a high-level coordination meeting to prepare for the 2022 Hurricane Season. In this activity, WFP donated satellite radios to COE to strengthen the institution’s preparedness and response capacities.