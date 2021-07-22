WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, June 2021

In numbers

USD 0 six-month net funding requirements

143.89 mt of food assistance distributed

22,887 people assisted June 2021

Operational Updates

WFP, as part of the preparation for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, carried out an interinstitutional exercise with government and humanitarian organizations to simulate emergency scenarios, test the standard procedures to activate early actions, and put into practice WFP’s forecast-based financing mechanism through cash-based transfers.

WFP is adapting its humanitarian response action plan to anticipate, prepare and respond to rapidly intensifying and slow onset climate shocks in the Dominican Republic with the support of the European Commission - DG ECHO.

WFP donated emergency preparedness kits to the Civil Defense for the 2021 Hurricane Season. This donation is framed within WFP’s efforts to strengthening national and local actors’ capacity to prepare and respond to emergencies in the Dominican Republic, with BHA’s support.

WFP hosted a regional mission to support the development of a strategy to improve food security and nutrition in the country through the social protection scheme. WFP is providing technical advice to advance the Government’s roadmap to improve the current situation of food insecurity and establish a strategy for fortified rice.

WFP distributed food kits, together with local NGOs, to vulnerable migrant population that have been greatly affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in the country. These distributions will assist 1,400 households, financed by MasterCard Caribbean.

WFP held a cross-sectoral event to validate, at a technical level, the proposals resulting from the national and local dialogues as preparation for the National Food Systems Summit that will be hosted together with WFP in July.

WFP participated in a high-level meeting with the restructured social protection programme, previously “Progresando con Solidaridad”, and now converted to the programme “Supérate”. WFP will continue supporting the actions towards improving the nutritional status of vulnerable population and enhancing the social protection capacity to respond to emergencies.