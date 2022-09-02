WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

USD 3.8 m six months (August 2022-January 2023) net funding requirements, representing 57% of total

USD 87,500 of cash assistance distributed

1,976 people assisted in July

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

The Regional Office of the Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department of the European Commission (ECHO) conducted a monitoring field visit to projects financed by ECHO. The visit allowed WFP to showcase progress in its emergency preparedness and response interventions, as well as institutional capacity-strengthening strategies.

WFP, the Ministry of Public Health and the Technical Secretariat for Food Security and Nutrition held a workshop with the National Technical Working Group for Rice Fortification to continue advocating the importance of establishing a national legal framework on rice fortification a tool to prevent micronutrient deficiencies in vulnerable populations.

WFP and the National Institute of Student Welfare held a workshop to validate the results of the Systems Approach for Better Education assessment, a comprehensive analysis of the school feeding programmes; the results from the analysis of the policy framework, financial capacity and coordination will allow for informed decisionmaking to improve the school feeding programme from a food system sustainable approach, while promoting healthy diets and lifestyles.