WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers
USD 3.8 m six months (August 2022-January 2023) net funding requirements, representing 57% of total
USD 87,500 of cash assistance distributed
1,976 people assisted in July
*Preliminary figures
Operational Updates
-
The Regional Office of the Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department of the European Commission (ECHO) conducted a monitoring field visit to projects financed by ECHO. The visit allowed WFP to showcase progress in its emergency preparedness and response interventions, as well as institutional capacity-strengthening strategies.
-
WFP, the Ministry of Public Health and the Technical Secretariat for Food Security and Nutrition held a workshop with the National Technical Working Group for Rice Fortification to continue advocating the importance of establishing a national legal framework on rice fortification a tool to prevent micronutrient deficiencies in vulnerable populations.
-
WFP and the National Institute of Student Welfare held a workshop to validate the results of the Systems Approach for Better Education assessment, a comprehensive analysis of the school feeding programmes; the results from the analysis of the policy framework, financial capacity and coordination will allow for informed decisionmaking to improve the school feeding programme from a food system sustainable approach, while promoting healthy diets and lifestyles.
-
WFP held training sessions for 300 key National Institute for Early Childhood Care staff on exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding in Santo Domingo,
Santiago, Monte Plata, Azua and La Romana provinces. These actions aim to strengthen the nutritional status and good development of children in their first years of life.
• WFP held a high-level meeting with the Institute of Nutrition of Central America and Panama to align strategies and areas of interest and prioritize joint action in food security and nutrition.