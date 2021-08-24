WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, July 2021

In numbers

USD 0 six-month net funding requirements

26.421 Mt of food assistance distributed

4,090 people assisted in July

Operational Update

• Together with the Ministry of the Presidency and the Ministry of Agriculture, WFP hosted a high-level forum to promote the national dialogues in preparation of the 2021 Food Systems Summit. The event congregated key actors from Government, the private sector,

NGOs, local actors, and other related institutions in the country.

• WFP met with the technical team of the State Economic Canteens to provide technical assistance to strengthen nutrition and food security standards, increase Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) capacities, and support through WFP’s supply chain expertise.

• WFP activated the logistics humanitarian corridor financed by BHA/USAID and ECHO, supporting the WFP Haiti office and other United Nations (UN) Agencies in Haiti, with an UNHAS flight (inbound and outbound).

• WFP is coordinating joint actions with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Dominican Red Cross in the areas of emergency preparedness and DRR.

• WFP held a meeting with the Congress to promote the formation of the Food Security and Nutrition Commission and implementation of the related legal framework. The meeting supported the positioning of the topic in the national agenda.

• WFP delivered direct food assistance to 736 households with support from MasterCard Caribbean, assisting vulnerable populations, and particularly migrant families, affected by COVID-19.

• WFP hosted a regional mission to support nutrition and food security actions in the country through the social protection scheme.

WFP continues to provide technical advice to Government institutions to advance the development of a roadmap and action plan following the Fill the Nutrient Gap analysis and rice fortification strategy.