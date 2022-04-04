WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

USD 2.2 m six months (March - August 2022) net funding requirements, representing 63% of total

Operational Updates

WFP held a high-level international forum on adaptive social protection policies to generate sustainable food systems in the face of climate change, where best practices and experiences from Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the Dominican Republic were exchanged. This event was part of the South-South and Triangular Cooperation initiative facilitated by WFP since 2021. The event counted with 150 participants from different government entities and civil society.

WFP accompanied the representatives of Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations visiting the Dominican Republic to oversee the progress of the WFP-UNICEF joint project to strengthen the community resilience of the vulnerable groups against COVID-19. Within this visit, in the province of La Roman, WFP met with the Government, cooperating partners and humanitarian actors to discuss the intervention model of the project.

WFP met with Mr. Tim Callaghan, Senior Regional Advisor for USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), to discuss the current humanitarian needs in the country and the ongoing projects funded by USAID’s BHA to increase emergency preparedness and response capacities of the Dominican Republic. The additional support towards the WFP Humanitarian Corridor was also discussed in 2022.

WFP held meetings with the Instituto Tecnológico de las Américas and the Drone Innovation Center to explore lines of collaboration regarding the placement of young people in professional internships and innovative ways to strengthen institutional operations through research and development and linkages between technology (drones) and emergency response.