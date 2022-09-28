WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 3.1 m six months (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 52% of total

USD 169,340 of cash assistance distributed

4,953 people assisted in August

Operational Updates

Together with the National Institute of Comprehensive Care for Early Childhood (INAIPI, for its Spanish acronym), WFP hosted workshops to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, a global campaign that aims to generate public awareness and support for breastfeeding. WFP participated in the launch event of a project for the promotion of breastfeeding and human milk banks and, at a workshop on food safety, provided training to 162 INAIPI health nutrition agents on food quality and safety.

WFP continues supporting social protection programmes and collaborating with key national stakeholders. WFP met with the National Social Registry Institution and the National Council for HIV and AIDS, a multisector strategic body that coordinates the national response to HIV/AIDS. The meeting aimed to discuss the registration of 20,000 people with HIV within the social protection programmes. Furthermore, WFP and Supérate, a centralized social assistance programme that facilitates the beneficiaries’ transition into the labour market, shared information on the status of their ongoing activities and discuss further collaborations.

WFP provided capacity-building training for first responders within a regional initiative relating to using Unmanned Aircraft Systems, more commonly known as drones, for risk management and emergency response. The training included a course for professional drone pilots, an advanced photogrammetry course and a specialized course on the use of drones in an emergency.

WFP and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) met to share their country’s strategic objectives and discuss the development of a collaborative project on climate actions.

To make its supply chain more efficient, WFP started discussing with DP World, a leading global port operator, to explore using the Caucedo Logistics Centre, one of the main logistics centres inside a port facility in the region.

WFP participated in the Ministry of Health’s event "Healthy Route: Change Your Lifestyle" in San Francisco de Macorís. WFP carried out different activities to promote diverse diets and healthy lifestyles, such as quizzes about nutritious food, healthy weight awareness and fortified rice tasting.