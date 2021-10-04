WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, August 2021

In numbers

US$ 2.1 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

24.747 mt of food assistance distributed

4,125 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP Regional Director, Lola Castro, visited the WFP Dominican Republic Country Office and welcomed the newly appointed Country Director, Gabriela Alvarado. The Regional Director highlighted the importance of adapting to the changes in the region and the country to maintain our work’s relevance.

• WFP Country Director met with the Chinese Ambassador in the Dominican Republic to continue working together to respond to COVID-19 consequences on food security and nutrition.

• WFP signed an agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to promote joint actions to prevent malnutrition in the country with the aim of improving the food security levels and healthy eating in the most vulnerable population.

• WFP Country Director met with the Canadian Ambassador in the Dominican Republic to discuss the current food security and nutrition situation in the country, including the effects of climate change on the island.

• WFP supported national humanitarian actors and the Dominican Government to deliver in-kind assistance through the logistics humanitarian corridor, in response to Haiti’s earthquake.

• WFP hosted a mission to assess shipping and supply chain capacities in establishing the humanitarian corridor. The Ministry of Defense, national authorities and local actors have been involved.

• WFP and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) held a technical meeting to discuss joint efforts on the humanitarian corridor, including supply chain and storage of medicines and other health supplies, to better respond to emergencies in the island and neighboring countries.

• WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) held workshops with local actors to promote community-based efforts to incorporate fruits and vegetables to the nutritional diet of Dominicans, as part of national efforts to commemorate the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables.

• WFP held an exploratory meeting with the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ) to identify possible collaboration with climate change and disaster risk reduction programmes.