WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief April 2022

In Numbers

USD 1.4 m of cash assistance distributed*

USD 0.8 m six months (May - October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 89% of total

44,042 people assisted* in April 2022

Operational Updates

WFP’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean visited the country and held fruitful meetings with main government partners such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Congress, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Presidency, to discuss about food systems, school meal programs, and WFP support to the country.

WFP’s Country Director along with Regional Director hosted a High-level Dialogue on Disaster Risk Management organized as part of an initiative financed by USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), to discuss directions of action identified toward preparedness and resilience of government and community.

Following up on the national commitments made at the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit, WFP and the Secretariat for Food Sovereignty and Security and Nutrition (SETESSAN, for its Spanish acronym) formalised eight coalitions towards the implementation of the National Roadmap for Equitable and Resilient Food Systems.

WFP supported the National Institute of Student Welfare (INABIE, for its Spanish acronym) in training teachers and technicians in standard anthropometric measurements according to the Integrated Surveillance System for School Food and Nutrition (SISVANE, for its Spanish acronym).

WFP, INABIE and the Ministry of Education participated in the IX Regional Forum on School Feeding held in Colombia, where INABIE presented new actions to ensure adequate and nutritious quality for school meals.

WFP participated in the Ministry of Health’s event "Healthy Route: Change Your Lifestyle" in San Pedro de Macoris. WFP carried out different activities to promote diverse diets and healthy lifestyles, such as quizzes about nutritious food, healthy weight awareness, and fortified rice tasting.

WFP continued supporting the Social Protection System in preparation for the Hurricane Season. Weekly workshops have been held to define the procedures to activate the new emergency voucher scheme. Key government institutions of the social protection system continue to take part of the process: Supérate, Social Beneficiary Registry (SIUBEN, for its Spanish acronym), Social Subsidy Administrator (ADESS, for its Spanish acronym) and Social Policy Cabinet (GPS, for its Spanish acronym). The Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development participated in the workshops as coordinator. Also, UNICEF, FAO, UNDP, and World Bank were part of the Social Protection working group coordinated by WFP.