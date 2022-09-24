UNICEF Dominican Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Hurricane Fiona): 22 September 2022

Highlights

In the early hours of September 19th of 2022, hurricane Fiona made landfall at Cabo San Rafael (La Altagracia province). At 5:00 am, the center of Fiona was located over land about 25 km west/southwest of Punta Cana, its maximum sustained winds are at 150 km/h with higher gusts, and it is moving northwest at 13 kph. Hurricane-force winds extend about 45 km off its center and storm-force winds extend about 240 km.

According to UNICEF calculations with the Climate Shock Vulnerability Index (IVACC), the highly vulnerable population (extreme and moderate poverty levels) at risk is 1,762,032 people, of which 666,856 are children and adolescents.

Through the Presidential decree 537-22, it was declared disaster zones for the provinces of La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Samana, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sanchez, Duarte and Monte Plata. With this declaration, several ministries and government institutions are authorized to carry out procurement processes of goods, services and works through exceptional processes for emergency cases.

The Government has established two Emergency Operations Centers in Higüey and Samana, the provinces with the greatest impact, to provide an immediate response to the needs of the population.

A team made up of members of the COE, ONESVIE, NGOs and UNICEF and WFP carried out the damage and needs assessment (EDAN) in the affected areas on Wednesday, September 21st, to complete and contrast the information obtained to date. During the trip to the affected areas in the province of La Altagracia, the team received qualitative information on the damage to infrastructure, the populations without access to drinking water and those who suffered some damage to their homes. This information allows UNICEF to organize its response, in coordination with government partners, other UNS agencies and civil society. It is expected to have information on the affectation to the Samana province with which it has not been possible to have communication.