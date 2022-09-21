UNICEF Dominican Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Hurricane Fiona): 20 September 2022

Highlights

In the early hours of September 19th of 2022, hurricane Fiona made landfall at Cabo San Rafael (La Altagracia province). At 5:00 am, the center of Fiona was located over land about 25 km west/southwest of Punta Cana, its maximum sustained winds are at 150 km/h with higher gusts, and it is moving northwest at 13 kph. Hurricane-force winds extend about 45 km off its center and storm-force winds extend about 240 km.

Operators of fragile, small and medium-sized vessels are advised to remain in port on both the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts due to hazardous conditions associated with abnormal winds and waves.

On weather conditions, a cloudy environment will prevail with the occurrence of moderate to heavy downpours being intense at times, thunderstorms and frequent gusts of wind with hurricane force locally mainly towards provinces of the regions: north, northeast, the eastern plain and the Central Cordillera of the country. This activity of downpours and wind gusts will spread to other areas of the country as hurricane Fiona moves over the eastern portion of the national geography.

According to UNICEF calculations with the Climate Shock Vulnerability Index (IVACC), the highly vulnerable population (extreme and moderate poverty levels) at risk is 1,762,032 people, of which 666,856 are children and adolescents.

Through the Presidential decree 537-22, it was declared disaster zones for the provinces of La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Samana, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sanchez, Duarte and Monte Plata. With this declaration, several ministries and government institutions are authorized to carry out procurement processes of goods, services and works through exceptional processes for emergency cases.

The Government has established two Emergency Operations Centers in Higüey and Samana, provinces with the greatest impact, to provide an immediate response to the needs of the population

A team made up of members of the COE, ONESVIE, NGOs and UNICEF and WFP will carry out the damage and needs assessment (EDAN) in the affected areas on Wednesday, September 21st, to complete and contrast the information obtained to date. It is expected to have information on the affectation of Samana province with which it has not been possible to have communication.

Situation in Numbers

666,856 children at risk in Red Alert areas

1,151,384 People affected by preventive closure of supply systems

1,762,03200 people at risk in Red Alert areas

13,760 Displaced people

1,074 People in Shelters

02 People dead

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Assessments are still ongoing in the affected areas. The province of Samana has no communication due to the effects of the hurricane. According to the initial assessment on date 09-20-022 initial information as follows: (see p.2)

According to the Climate Shock Vulnerability Index (IVACC), based on population data of the areas declared under Red Alert by the COE, UNICEF estimates that over 1,762,032 people – including 666,856 children- that are at risk of being affected by the storm effects.