UNICEF Dominican Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Cholera outbreak) 28 October 2022

Situation in Numbers

1 confirmed case of cholera in DR

1,874,792 Children and adolescents in the Dominican Republic receive water contaminated with E. Coli (54.8%)

506,331 Children and adolescents from the poorest quintile don`t have soap and water to wash their hands (74%)

27,822 People per month entering the DR through the Haitian border (average)

Highlights

In Dominican Republic the first cholera case was confirmed on October 20th, 2022, in the province La Altagracia, located in the eastern region of the country, in which the water and sanitation systems have been severely affected by Hurricane Fiona and there are still communities where the population does not have access to safe drinking water and excreta disposal system.

The foregoing shows a significant scenario of vulnerability for the Dominican Republic, such as i) the high human mobility between the two countries, due to the increase of deportations by the migration authorities of the Dominican Republic, ii) some social behaviors against Haitian migrants who could hinder the demand for timely care in health centers for fear of being deported and iii) the effects caused by Hurricane Fiona, which to date keeps the population of eastern region without its basic needs attended ,and iv) the poor supply of drinking water and sanitation, in terms of coverage, quantity and quality, both at the household level and in public services, making it difficult to prevent the disease

The Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic has activated its emergency plan and focusing cholera prevention operations on the border provinces, (Dajabon, Elias Piña, Jimani and Pedernales) and the eastern region of the country. The strategic lines of the plan are epidemiological surveillance, strengthening of health centers for the treatment of cases, water/sanitation and promotion of hygiene at the community level.

UNICEF has begun actions for the prevention and response to the cholera outbreak in the DR, based on the experience and in coordination with PAHO/WHO. Among these is strengthening the leadership of the Ministry of Public Health so that it coordinates actions and guarantees the complementarity and homogenization of approaches for a comprehensive approach to people at risk.

At the moment no actions have been planned to support the humanitarian response in Haiti, but communication and epidemiological surveillance are ongoing.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

On October 1st, 2022, Haitian national authorities reported a confirmed case of Vibrio cholerae in the greater Port-au-Prince area, Haiti. The disease has been spreading and as of October 26th, the Haitian Ministry of Public Health reports 2,274 suspected cases, of which 1,642 cases are hospitalized and 52 have died. 51% of reported suspected cases are under 19 years old. The most affected age group is 1 to 4 years, followed by 5 to 9 years.

Despite the efforts of the Haitian Government and international support, the political and social situation in Haiti does not favor control of the outbreak. The violence of the gangs that operate in Puerto Principe and the surrounding area makes it difficult to access the most affected areas, making it impossible to detect and timely treat cases. Access to drinking water, basic hygiene supplies, and energy is limited, affecting both disease prevention and case management.

In Dominican Republic the first cholera case was confirmed on October 20th, 2022, in the province La Altagracia, located in the eastern region of the country, in which the water and sanitation systems have been severely affected by Hurricane Fiona and there are still communities where the population does not have access to safe drinking water and excreta disposal system.

In the Dominican Republic, the number of Haitian population deported to Haiti is increasing. They are taken to migrant detention centers which do not have water neither sanitation solutions and hygiene services constituting a route of transmission and expansion of cholera between the two countries, since many of the deported people find other ways to return to the Dominican Republic again. The social and economic crisis in Haiti has generated a more intense migratory flow towards the eastern side of the island, thus increasing the risk of cholera spread.

According to Enhogar 2019, although 98% of households use improved sources of drinking water, contamination by E. Coli in drinking water affects 54.8% of children and adolescents in the Dominican Republic (increased to 79% when measured inside the house). In addition to this, it is highlighted that the access to water is not continuous especially for the poorest population in the country, forcing families to store water from public sources or other unsafe sources.

Barely 8.8% of households with children and adolescents use drinking water purification methods such as boiling, adding bleach or chlorine, filtering with a cloth, using a water filter, among others, and only 26% of children, girls and adolescents from the poorest quintile have soap and water to wash their hands