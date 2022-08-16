Regional Report - Central America, North America and the Caribbean (January - December 2021)

The Central American, North American, and Caribbean region has been characterised by large migratory movements. The countries of the region see the emergence of those movements, act as transit countries, and at the same time form the destinations and the points of reception of many of the migrants. It is estimated that at the end of 2021, at least 130,000 migrants reached Panama through the Darién route.

During 2021, DTM activities took place in 13 countries in the region, including flow monitoring registries and surveys in 90 bordering locations, as well as surveys of resident populations, returned migrants, and displaced persons. According to the surveys, the most common drivers of migration were the lack of job opportunities, insufficient income, the impact of COVID-19, and violence. Drought in Honduras and the recent earthquake in Haiti also contributed to internal displacement. The main needs identified were: income or employment, food, access to basic services, health and education, and legal advice. The statistics produced through DTM activities show high numbers of cross-border movements, the majority of which were monitored between the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. There are also large numbers of returned individuals and persons internally displaced due to natural disasters.