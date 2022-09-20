Puerto Rico (USA), Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone FIONA, update (GDACS, NOAA, FEMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2022)

Tropical Cyclone FIONA, after passed over the area of Punta Cana Town (eastern Dominican Republic), continued moving northwestward over the North Atlantic Ocean. On 20 September at 06.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 95 km south-east of Turks and Caicos Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (Cat. 3 Hurricane). The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports, as of 19 September, 2,198 evacuated people in 132 shelters across Puerto Rico. In the eastern and northeastern provinces of the Dominican Republic Fiona has reportedly caused significant flooding, damages to infrastructures (bridges and roads) and evacuation. The national authorities have activated contingency plans and continue to monitor the situation. ECHO partners have activated coordination mechanisms to ensure that preparedness activities are synchronized.

On 20-21 September, FIONA is forecast to continue moving northward over the Ocean, passing near Turks and Caicos and strenghtening up to Cat. 4 Hurricane. Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, and south-eastern Bahamas. NOAA has issued a Hurricane Warning for Turks and Caicos.