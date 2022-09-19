Puerto Rico (USA), Dominican Republic - Tropical Cyclone FIONA, update (GDACS, NOAA, FEMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2022)

-
Tropical Cyclone FIONA made landfall over south-western Puerto Rico (USA) in the afternoon (UTC) of 18 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 139 km/h. On 19 September at 06.00 UTC, its centre was located very close to the coast of eastern Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane).
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and media, 644 people were evacuated to 87 shelters across Puerto Rico, and the Island was impacted by power outages.
FIONA is forecast to make landfall over the area of Punta Cana Town (eastern Dominican Republic) on 19 September in the morning, as a Cat. 1 Hurricane. On 20-21 September, it is expected to continue moving northwestward over the Atlantic Ocean, off Turks and Caicos, and The Bahamas, strengthening up to Cat. 3 Hurricane.
Over the next 48 hours, very heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges are forecast over Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, and south-eastern Bahamas. NOAA has issued a Hurricane Warning for Puerto Rico, eastern Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos.
