Natural Hazards Monitoring - 7 February 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Dominican Republic

On 7 February, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE per its acronym in Spanish), reported that 9 provinces remain on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as urban floods due to excess humidity and an unstable meteorological environment caused by a weather trough affecting the southern region of the country. The provinces on green alert are Monte Plata, El Seibo, La Vega, San Cristóbal, La Altagracia, Monsignor Nouel, San Pedro de Macorís, Hato Mayor, and Santo Domingo. According to a media report, due to damage caused by rains to 18 aqueducts, 223,688 people are without drinking water. In addition, 51 houses were affected by flooding, with 12 destroyed, causing the displacement of 257 people. The reports are available at: COE and CDN.

Ecuador

On 2 February, the Ecuador National Decentralized System for Risk and Emergency Management (SNDR per its acronym in Spanish) reported that under the direction of the cantonal Emergency Operations Committee of the Metropolitan District of Quito (DMQ per its acronym in Spanish) humanitarian assistance is being provided to those affected by the flooding in La Gasca. According to a media report, further flooding in Quito caused 55 injuries and 28 deaths. In total, 555 people were affected by flooding and 1 person remains missing. The reports are available at: SNDR and Diario Libre.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 7 February, the Assessment Capacities Project (ACAPs) reported that due the South Atlantic Convergenze Zone, a meteorological phenomenon, the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais have been experiencing persistent heavy rainfall since early December 2021. Heavy rains have caused flooding in 164 municipalities in Bahia and 341 municipalities in Minas Gerais. In Bahia, as of 25 January, 92,400 people have been displaced, 27 people have died, and 523 injuries have been caused; in Minas Gerais, as of 30 January, approximately 57,000 people have been displaced. Combined, a total of 965,000 people were affected and 101,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. The report is available at: ACAPS.

Puerto Rico

On 7 February, according to a media report, an electrical storm caused by the passage of a weather trough combined with a cold front has caused 9,034 people to go without electricity. Of the total affected by the power outages, 3,100 are in the metropolitan area. In addition to power outages, flooding and landslides affected “dozens of residences” causing the displacement of residents. The extensive flooding also caused many schools to close temporarily. Toa Alta was the most severely impacted and received 41 centimeters of rain. Flooding in coastal areas was worsened by large waves of up to 4 meters that hit the northern coast on 5-6 February. The reports are available at: La Patilla and Diario Libre.