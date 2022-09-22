Natural Hazards Monitoring - 22 September 2022

Official

Hurricane

Dominican Republic (Update)

On 22 September, the Center for Emergency Operations of Dominican Republic (COE, per its acronym in Spanish) provided update on Hurricane Fiona's passage in the country. The COE indicated the Civil Defense has reported 8,708 (6,540 increase since the prior report) houses were affected and 2,262 were destroyed (1,649 increase since prior report) and a total of 4 shelters (decrease of 3 since the prior report) were activated with 71 residents (decrease of 113 since the prior report). To date, 43,540 (32,700 increase since the prior report) people were evacuated to safe areas and 28 communities are without communication. The COE also reported 725,246 people have limited access to water per the National Institute of Water and Sewage (INAPA in Spanish) and 210,433 people are facing power outages. A total of 17 provinces remain on yellow alert (decrease of 2 provinces since the prior report). The report is available at: COE

Puerto Rico (Update)

On 22 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided an update on Hurricane Fiona's passage in Puerto Rico. According to the report, all hospitals are operational, 41 on generator power (decrease of 4 since the prior PAHO report). A total of 5 deaths (1 additional since the prior PAHO report) has been reported. Relief operations are ongoing with support from FEMA. To date, 38 (decrease of 75 since the prior PAHO report) shelters were opened with 469 occupants (decrease of 890 since the prior PAHO report). On 21 September FEMA declared Major Disaster. The reports is available at: FEMA

Earthquake

Mexico (Update)

On 22 September 2022, the National Coordination of Civil Protection of Mexico, provided an update regarding the earthquakes affecting the country. On 21 September 2022, another of 6.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter on 84km south of the municipality of Coalcomán, in the state of Michocán (one of the States where the earthquake on 19 September occurred) was reported. To date, 2 deaths have been reported. The states affected by the tremor were Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. A total of 312,533 are facing power outages in Ciudad de Mexico and Estado de Mexico. There were 6,084 homes, 125 schools, and 103 medical facilities affected. The report is available at: National Coordination of Civil Protection of Mexico

Landslide

El Salvador

On 22 September 2022, the Civil Protection of El Salvador, provided information about the rainy season in the country. According to the report, 28 municipalities of El Salvador are on red alert. On 21 September 2022, a landslide caused by the rains occurred in a farmhouse in the municipality of Huizúcar, in the department of La Libertad, El Salvador. So far, 5 fatal cases were reported. The fire department is working on the rescue. The reports are available at: Civil Protection El Salvador 1 and Civil Protection El Salvador 2