Natural Hazards Monitoring - 21 September 2022

Official

Hurricane

Dominican Republic (Update)

On 19 September, the government including the Civil Defense and Center for Emergency Operations (COE, per its acronym in Spanish) of the Dominican Republic provided updates on Hurricane Fiona's passage in the country. According to the government, the most affected provinces are: La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Samaná, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, and Monte Plata. The COE indicated the Civil Defense has reported 614 houses were affected and 4 destroyed and a total of 49 shelters were activated with 1,551 residents. The COE also reported that 1,174,637 people have limited access to water per the National Institute of Water and Sewage (INAPA in Spanish) and 406,539 people are facing power outages. A total of 19 provinces remain on yellow alert. A media article reported the second fatal case related to the storm. The reports are available at: Presidencia de la Republica Dominicana, Defensa Civil RD, [COE](https://www.coe.gob.do/phocadownload/2022/Informes-y-Herramientas/Informe%20de%20situacion%20No.%204%20Huracan%20Fiona%20200922%2010am%201.pdf. Click or tap if you trust this link), and INFOBAE.

Puerto Rico (Update)

On 20 September 2022, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided an update on Hurricane Fiona's passage in Puerto Rico. According to the report, large parts of the island continue with power outages and there is lack of water with major damage to roads and bridges. All hospitals are operational, 45 on generator power. The deaths of 4 persons has been reported. A National State of Emergency has been declared. Relief operations are ongoing with support from FEMA. To date, 113 shelters were opened with 1,359 occupants. According to a media report, the National Guard had rescued some 1,000 people in 25 towns as the water continued to flood towns in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. The reports are available at: FEMA and Univision

Earthquake

Mexico

On 19 September, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 7.6m magnitude earthquake affecting Colima-Michoacan border region of Mexico. Media reported on 20 September that in Colima, there were 9 people reported injured and 2 deaths, as well as 153 houses affected, 5 bridges damaged, and 8 roads collapsed, and in Michoacán, 1 person was injured and 30 schools damaged. The reports are available at: USGS and CNN