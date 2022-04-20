Natural Hazards Monitoring - 19 April, 2022

Official

**Severe Weather **

**Dominican Republic **

On 19 April, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE per its acronym in Spanish), reported 13 provinces are under yellow alert and 8 provinces are under green alert due to the risk of flooding in rural and urban areas following the forecast of heavy rains caused by a trough that is predicted to bring downpours and strong winds. According to a media report, 230 people were displaced from their houses in Santo Domingo due to the heavy rains that affected the country. In addition, 45 houses in Santo Domingo and Hato Mayor were affected and 15 aqueducts sustained damage. The reports are available at: COE and Al Momento.

Unofficial

**Severe Weather **

**Colombia **

On 18 April, according to media reports, heavy rains in the municipality of Suárez caused the damming and subsequent overflow of several streams which flooded and caused considerable damage to the villages of Mindalá, Agua Clara, and Le Meseta. In addition, the flooding affected a hotel causing damage to 40% of its infrastructure and prompted the Civil Defense of Cauca and Firefighters to rescue 60 people who were trapped inside. In total, 4,000 people were affected by the rains which also damaged aqueducts and roads. The reports are available at: W Radio and El Espectador.