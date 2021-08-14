Natural Hazards Monitoring - 13 August 2021

Tropical Depression Fred

Dominican Republic (Update)

On 13 August, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that there remain 8 provinces under yellow alert and 14 provinces on green alert due to possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines as well as sudden urban floods due to the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred. There is still a risk of heavy rain, electrical storms, and strong winds. On 12 August, media reported that due to the passage of the storm, 4,025 were evacuated from vulnerable areas. In total, 47 communities in different regions of the country were cut off due to the flooding of rivers and streams. There were 805 homes that were affected by the storm, 5 of which were destroyed. In addition, 3 highways and 64 aqueducts were affected, of which 62 are out of service which has caused 829,338 people to not have access to potable water. Moreover, there are currently 13 electrical circuits that have been damaged, which have resulted in 14,436 people to not have power. The reports are available at: COE and Diario Libre.