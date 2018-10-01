Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 1, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Dominican Republic

On 30 September 2018, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported three provinces were under a yellow alert and seven under a green alert due to floods, landslides, and overflow of rivers. The provinces under a yellow alert (when the event implies imminent situations of risk and severe emergency situations) are: El Gran Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, and San Pedro de Macorís. The provinces under green alert (when the expectations of a phenomenon allow to foresee a potential dangerous event for the population) are: Monte Plata, La Altagracia, La Romana, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, San José de Ocoa, and Monseñor Nouel. In the Province of San Pedro de Macorís, 111 homes flooded and a total of 555 people were taken to homes of family members due to the floods. The reports are available in Spanish at: Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias and Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias.

Tropical Storm Leslie

Atlantic - Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Alert)

On 1 October 2018, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Tropical Storm Leslie is located about 615 miles of Bermuda with high wind gusts of 60 miles per hour; Leslie is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday. Swells generated by Leslie will affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, portions of the coast of the southeastern United States, and most of the Greater and Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 29 September 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated moderate explosions with ash columns at 4,700 meters above sea level and dispersing 15 kilometers toward the west and southwest. Ash particles were reported in the following communities in the Chimaltenango Department: Morelia, Panimache, Sangre de Cristo, and Yepocapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Wildfire

Ecuador

On 1 October 2018, the Fire Department of Quito, Ecuador reported a wildfire in the Mountain Atacazo located 25 kilometers away from the capital of Quito. Media reported the fire burned 680 hectares of grassland and affected the neighborhood of El Mirador in Santo Domingo de Cutuglahua Canton; 75 families were evacuated due to the danger posed by the fire. The reports are available in Spanish at: Bomberos Quito and El Comercio Noticias.