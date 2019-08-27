Latin America & The Caribbean - Tropical Storm Dorian: Early Strike Snapshot As of 27 August 2019

STORM DEVELOPMENT

• As of 9:30am (EST), Dorian is moving west-northwest near 20 km/h and is expected to turn northwest on 28 August.

• On the forecast track, Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near Puerto Rico and then eastern Hispaniola on 28 August and north of Hispaniola on 29 August.

• Maximum sustained winds are near 85 km/h. Slow strengthening is forecast for the next 48 hours; Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

PRELIMINARY IMPACT

• BARBADOS

Barbados lifted their Tropical Storm Warning early 27 August. Dorian prompted the use of 17 shelters by 102 people, knocking down power lines and trees in some communities. Assessments are ongoing.

• GRENADA

No damages reported. Three emergency shelters were opened, with two sheltering 26 people.

• ST VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

No damages reported. There are 124 people in emergency shelters.