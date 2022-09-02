Latin America and the Caribbean today: A snapshot of the nutrition situation

The Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region has the highest levels of inequality and inequity globally. In addition, the combined effects of COVID-19 have amplified the food emergency and threatened to increase the number of food and nutrition insecure people in the region.

In response to this scenario, WFP's vision for nutrition in LAC integrates 3 main entry points: nutrition systems integration within social protection frameworks, evidence generation for informed decision making, and partnering for results.

We invite you to learn more about the current food and nutrition security situation in the region, and how WFP prioritizes nutrition as a central element of our operations.