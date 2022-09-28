Hurricane Fiona: addressing the needs of girls and young women must be a priority

Plan International is preparing the response in the Dominican Republic for the most vulnerable populations during the emergency.

Dominican Republic, September 27th - One week after the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic, it is estimated that more than 600,000 children and adolescents are at risk. Already 8,708 houses have been affected and 2,262 destroyed. At least 43,000 people were evacuated and 700,000 have limited access to water (PAHO). In addition, according to the Ministry of Education, 68 schools were damaged.

"In disaster and emergency situations, it is essential to take into account the needs of the most vulnerable populations, those who face more risks and those who are more exposed, mainly children, especially girls. An example of this is the guarantee of menstrual health, which is often affected by the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products compared to other basic necessities, which means that for many people they are considered luxury items" said Eleanor Ramirez, Program Officer for Disaster Risk Management at Plan International.

For the response to this emergency, Plan International is working in the Eastern region, and is coordinating with local and national authorities of the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Response.

According to the first assessments made by the organization, its response to the emergency will prioritize food and nutrition security for families, menstrual health for girls, young women and women, and education for children in emergency situations.

As first actions planned is the delivery of cash transfers to 400 households, with emphasis on women heads of household and groups in more vulnerable situations. In addition, menstrual hygiene kits will be delivered to 1,200 girls, adolescents and young women. Finally, to support education in emergencies, 600 educational kits will be delivered to children and adolescents. These operations will begin in the municipalities of Veron, Higüey and San Rafael del Yuma.

Plan International started working in the Dominican Republic in 1987.

Today we work in more than 120 communities in the following provinces: Azua, Barahona, Pedernales, San Juan de la Maguana, Independence, Elías Piña, La Altagracia, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago and San Cristóbal.

We have a clear ambition that no girl should marry or become pregnant before the age of 18.

Our programmes promote changes in behaviours, social norms and policies so children can grow up in communities where they are able to participate, reach their full potential and have their rights respected.

