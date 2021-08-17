Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Mexico - Tropical Cyclone GRACE (GDACS, NOAA, Haiti Civil Protection, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2021)

Tropical Cyclone GRACE is crossing western Tiburon Peninsula (southern Haiti), moving west-northwest. On 17 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was about 45 km southwest of Port-à-Piment (southern Haiti), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).

GRACE will continue to move close to the Tiburon Peninsula of Haiti during the next couple of hours and then move between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica on 17 August afternoon. After that, it will approach the Cayman Islands on 18 August, and then it could reach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico on 18-19 August.