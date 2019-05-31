GIEWS Country Brief: Dominican Republic 31-May-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2019 forecast at near-average level

Cereal imports in 2018/19 marketing year anticipated at very high level

Prices of rice were higher year on year in April due to higher production costs

Cereal production in 2019 forecast at slightly above-average level

Harvesting of the main 2019 rice crop is underway under dry weather conditions in the main producing northwestern and northeastern regions. FAO’s preliminary forecasts on paddy production point to slightly above-average level, reflecting large plantings in the current season, similar to the last year’s high level, instigated by high prices of the crop. Despite the similar planted area, the 2019 forecast production points to decline by 7 percent from the last year’s record output, mainly reflecting limited rainfalls in early 2019 that are contributing to accumulated moisture deficits and lower water level in reservoirs in the key producing regions.

Maize is produced all around the year and production for the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) is expected at above average 47 000 tonnes, mainly reflecting a slight increase in plantings and good yields. Plantings of maize for 2019/20 are expected to remain high on account of well above year-earlier prices. However, uncertainties on the 2019 production remain, on account of increasing input costs and lower maize prices of the major exporters such as the United States of America and Brazil.

Cereal imports in 2018/19 marketing year anticipated at very high level

Cereal imports in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are anticipated at above-average 1.9 million tonnes, raised from the last year’s already high level. Yellow maize imports, which account for 70 percent of all cereal imports, are expected at 1.4 million tonnes, mainly as a result of high demand from the feed sector.

Prices of rice and maize were higher year-on-year in April

Prices of rice weakened in April with the start of the harvest. Prices, however, remained somewhat higher than a year earlier mainly due to higher fuel prices and increased production costs. Prices of maize were well-above values a year earlier despite increased imports during the first quarter of 2019. By contrast, wholesale prices of red and black beans were below year-earlier levels, due to the good 2018 outputs.