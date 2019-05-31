31 May 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Dominican Republic 31-May-2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (240.04 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cereal production in 2019 forecast at near-average level

  • Cereal imports in 2018/19 marketing year anticipated at very high level

  • Prices of rice were higher year on year in April due to higher production costs

Cereal production in 2019 forecast at slightly above-average level

Harvesting of the main 2019 rice crop is underway under dry weather conditions in the main producing northwestern and northeastern regions. FAO’s preliminary forecasts on paddy production point to slightly above-average level, reflecting large plantings in the current season, similar to the last year’s high level, instigated by high prices of the crop. Despite the similar planted area, the 2019 forecast production points to decline by 7 percent from the last year’s record output, mainly reflecting limited rainfalls in early 2019 that are contributing to accumulated moisture deficits and lower water level in reservoirs in the key producing regions.

Maize is produced all around the year and production for the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) is expected at above average 47 000 tonnes, mainly reflecting a slight increase in plantings and good yields. Plantings of maize for 2019/20 are expected to remain high on account of well above year-earlier prices. However, uncertainties on the 2019 production remain, on account of increasing input costs and lower maize prices of the major exporters such as the United States of America and Brazil.

Cereal imports in 2018/19 marketing year anticipated at very high level

Cereal imports in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are anticipated at above-average 1.9 million tonnes, raised from the last year’s already high level. Yellow maize imports, which account for 70 percent of all cereal imports, are expected at 1.4 million tonnes, mainly as a result of high demand from the feed sector.

Prices of rice and maize were higher year-on-year in April

Prices of rice weakened in April with the start of the harvest. Prices, however, remained somewhat higher than a year earlier mainly due to higher fuel prices and increased production costs. Prices of maize were well-above values a year earlier despite increased imports during the first quarter of 2019. By contrast, wholesale prices of red and black beans were below year-earlier levels, due to the good 2018 outputs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.