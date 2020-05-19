GIEWS Country Brief: Dominican Republic 19-May-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

The harvest of the first 2020 rice crop, which acconts for half of the national production, is ongoing under favourable dry weather conditions. Production is expected to remain at an above‑average level due to enlarged plantings, instigated by high prices. Planting of the second season crop is ongoing and, despite some concerns due to reduced rainfall amounts since April, irrigation water availability in the main reservoirs is officially estimated to be adequate. Paddy output in 2019 estimated above average due to larger sowings Paddy production continued the increasing trend in 2019 for the fifth consecutive year and the 2019 output is officially estimated at 1.07 million tonnes, 12 percent higher than the previous five‑year average. The high production mainly reflects an above‑average area sown, supported by the high level of prices since mid‑2018. According to the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, despite the reduced rainfall amounts during the last quarter of the year, the quantity of water in the major reservoirs in 2019 was adequate to guarantee the supply of irrigation water.

Cereal imports in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 2.1 million tonnes, more than 15 percent higher than the last five‑year average. Imports of yellow maize, which account for about 70 percent of all cereal imports, are forecast at 1.55 million tonnes due to high demand by the feed sector. The poultry sector, which is the major destination of imported maize, continues to grow in order to meet the sustained demand by the increasing population, the tourism sector and the public school meal programmes.

Prices of black and red beans have been stable in the first quarter of 2020 as concerns over the impact on production of the reduced rainfall in late 2019 dissipated. Despite the above‑average output harvested in the first quarter of 2020, prices increased in April, reflecting higher demand amid the COVID‑19 pandemic, and were more than 10 percent higher year on year. By contrast, prices of rice were stable in April after some increases in the previous months and were similar to the year‑earlier levels, due to adequate domestic supplies.

COVID‑19 and measures adopted by the Government

Amid the COVID‑19 outbreak, the Government issued a Decree to implement the restriction of movements until 17 May 2020. The Agricultural Bank extended its payment deadlines of the loans that were due between 18 March and 18 May 2020, in order to provide tax relief to agricultural producers. The Government is also increasing its social spending by distributing food kits to vulnerable children in the absence of school meals and expanding the number of beneficiaries of the cash transfer programme “Comer es Primero (Eating comes first)”.