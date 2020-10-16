GIEWS Country Brief: Dominican Republic 16-October-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Production of rice in 2020 forecast at average level Cereal imports in 2020/21 marketing year forecast at high levels Prices of red and balck beans higher year on year

Production of rice in 2020 forecast at average level

The harvest of the paddy crop is ongoing throughout the year. Paddy output, which has been increasing since 2015 due to large plantings and high yields, is forecast at a near‑average level in 2020. This mainly reflects an average level of planted area, which has been reduced for the first time in five years due to soil moisture deficits that lowered the planted area in the June‑August period. Weather forecasts indicate slightly above‑average rainfall amounts in the October‑December period, which is expected to favour crop development and boost yields.

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 marketing year forecast at high levels

Cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at well above‑average levels of 2.2 million tonnes. Cereal imports have been on a steady rise during the past ten years, mainly reflecting the increasing demand for yellow maize by the feed industry. The poultry sector, which is the major destination of imported maize, continues to grow in order to meet the sustained demand by the increasing population.

Prices of red and balck beans higher year on year

Retail prices of black beans weakened for the third consecutive month in September, reflecting improved market availabilities supported by increased imports. By contrast, prices of red beans, on the rise since April, continued to increase in September. Prices of both types of beans were more than 15 percent higher year on year due to reduced outputs gathered in the April‑August period following dry weather conditions. The upsurge in domestic demand with the outbreak of the COVID‑19 pandemic also exerted additional pressure on prices.

After moderate increases in the previous months, prices of rice declined in September, as production prospects for the remaining cropping season improved compared to the dryness‑affected previous months.