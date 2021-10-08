GIEWS Country Brief: Dominican Republic 08-October-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Paddy output in 2021 expected above five‑year average

Cereal imports in 2021/22 marketing year forecast at high levels

Prices of rice and red beans higher than year earlier

Harvesting of the 2021 second season paddy crop, which accounts for about half of the annual production, is ongoing. Planted area, predominantly irrigated, is officially estimated to be 20 percent above the previous five‑year average, instigated by high rice prices at planting time. According to satellite‑based imagery, crop conditions were overall favourable as of mid‑September except in northeastern producing areas, where below‑average rainfall amounts since May have negatively affected vegetation conditions (NDVI Anomaly map).

Production of the 2021 first season paddy crop, harvested in the second quarter of the year, is officially estimated at 550 000 tonnes, about 10 percent higher than the average due to large sowings. Overall, the aggregate 2021 paddy output is expected at an above‑average level.

Cereal import requirements in the 2021/22 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at an above‑average level of 2.1 million tonnes due to high demand for yellow maize by the feed industry. The anticipated requirements are similar to the import volumes in the last two years, mainly reflecting large carryover stocks.

Retail prices of rice have generally increased since May 2021 and were 10 percent higher year on year in August 2021 on account of elevated production costs. By contrast, prices of yellow maize declined in July and August and were similar to their year‑earlier levels, as larger year‑on‑year imports in the April to July 2021 period offset the high international prices of maize. While prices of black beans have been overall stable due to adequate imports, prices of red beans were about 15 percent higher year on year in August, after the sharp increases that occurred at the end of 2020.