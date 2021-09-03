Flow Monitoring Registry: Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales: Round 9, 14 - 20 August, 2021

The cross-border movement of Haitian persons is recurrent, and this movement is represented by border inhabitants of Haitian towns. During the period under analysis, security measures implemented by the Government of the Dominican Republic have continued to be applied to the passage of Haitian nationals on days when there is no market, and the movement of people continues due to the exchange of goods and market supply.

Part of these movements are irregular despite the fact that official entry points are used, this is due to the fact that there are territorial roots and the type of movement is temporary, as well as the fact that in the General Immigration Law 285-04 there is a migratory category of border inhabitant, although this has not yet been implemented.

At the border level, the four major border cities: Dajabón, Jimaní, Elías Piña and Pedernales, continue to operate under the Cuerpo Especializado en Seguridad Fronteriza Terrestre (Specialized Corps for Land Border Security). Finally, the flows represented in this study correspond to days when there is no exchange of goods, that is, when there is no active commercial activity.