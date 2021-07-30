Flow Monitoring Registry: Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales: Round 6, 3 - 16 July, 2021

BACKGROUND

The cross-border movement of Haitian people is recurrent, and this movement is represented by border inhabitants in Haitian towns. During the period under analysis, there was a political crisis in Haiti, generating fear of migration, as well as a decrease in the mobility of people, and the closure of trade and sales both in the exchange of goods and market supply.

At the border level, the four main border cities: Dajabón, Jimaní, Elías Piña and Pedernales, were closed for seven days for security reasons, according to the Government of the Dominican Republic, along with the entire border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Subsequently, these borders were reopened without the application of biosecurity measures. Only the necessary documentation is requested by the Dominican authorities to proceed to enter the territory. Finally, the flows represented in this study correspond to days when there is no exchange of goods, that is, when there is no active commercial dynamics.