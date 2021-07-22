Flow Monitoring Registry: Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales: Round 5, 19 June - 2 July, 2021

BACKGROUND

The cross-border movement of Haitian nationals is recurrent, and this movement is represented by border inhabitants in Haitian towns. Some of these movements are irregular, even though official entry points are used. This is because there are territorial roots, and the type of movement is temporary. Despite the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the borders remain open.

Historically, the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti has been characterized by cross-border trade dynamics due to the exchange of different goods and the supply of markets with a greater flow to Haiti. No biosecurity measures are applied at these borders, only the necessary documentation is required by Dominican authorities to enter the territory.

At the border level, border cities Dajabón, Jimaní, Elías Piña and Pedernales stand out, and it should be noted that none of these four crossing points under analysis have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the flows represented in this study correspond to days when there is no exchange of goods, that is, when there is no active commercial dynamics.