Evaluation of Dominican Republic WFP Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023

The terms of reference (TOR) aim to inform stakeholders about the evaluation, clarify expectations and requirements and guide the evaluation team in its work during the various phases of the evaluation.

The TOR notably presents the scope, objectives, key issues, stakeholders and users of the evaluation. It also describes the evaluation approach, team composition and organisation.

Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period.

Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders Subject and focus of the evaluation

The WFP Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for Dominican Republic marks a strategic shift for WFP in the country introducing a new rights-based, gender-transformative, life cycle and whole-of-society approach in which WFP plays a strategic convener role. Through five Strategic Outcomes and five activities the CSP seeks to coordinate and strengthen public, private and civil society institutions on food security and nutrition issues, as well as climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction; ensure that the most vulnerable population meets their basic needs during shocks and improve their nutrition status; provide logistics support to humanitarian and development partners.

The originally approved CSP budget amounted to USD 10,174,911 million for a total of 300,000 beneficiaries over five years. The most recent budget revision (August 2021) increased the overall estimated beneficiaries up to 510,400 , with an increased budget of USD 45,149,802.

The evaluation will assess WFP contributions to CSP strategic outcomes, establishing plausible causal relations between the outputs of WFP activities, the implementation process, the operational environment and changes observed at the outcome level, including any unintended consequences. It will also focus on adherence to humanitarian principles, gender equality, protection and accountability to affected populations.

The evaluation will adopt standard UNEG and OECD/DAC evaluation criteria, namely: relevance, coherence, efficiency, effectiveness, sustainability as well as connectedness and coverage, as applicable.