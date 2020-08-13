Dominican Republic: Tropical Storm Isaias DREF Plan of Action (MDRDO013)

A. Situation analysis

On 30 July 302020, tropical storm Isaias (9th tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season) made landfall in the Dominican Republic with sustained winds of 45 miles/hour.

The tropical storm brought heavy rains over the country. The following rain accumulation was registered: 327mm in Sabana de la Mar, 300mm in Samana and 277mm in Hato Mayor.

According to reports from the National Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Tropical Storm ISAIAS principally affected the eastern provinces of Hato Mayor, Samana, El Seibo and Duarte. Impact in these provinces reached 1,042 houses and 5,595 people affected.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides in the eastern part of country for the most part. Significant damages were reported in the province of Hato Mayor following the rise of the water of level of rivers Paña-Paña, Magua and Cañada de los Polanco.

The most affected communities in Hato Mayor province are Villa Canto, Hundian, La Marvina, La China. Villa Ortega, Los Cocos, El Pozo, Guley, Barrio Puerto Rico and Barrio los Genaos.

At the time tropical storm Isaias made landfall in the Dominican Republic, the country was reporting 31,112 COVID-19 active cases of and least 1,123 deaths.A state of emergency has been declared; instating several measures to respond to the epidemic, including a curfew.