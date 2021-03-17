Dominican Republic: Tropical Storm Isaias DREF Final Report (MDRDO013)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 30 July 2020, Tropical Storm Isaias (9th tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season) made landfall in the Dominican Republic with sustained winds of 45 mph.

The cyclone caused heavy rains throughout the country. The rainfall accumulations recorded were 327 mm in Sabana de la Mar, 300 mm in Samaná, and 277 mm in Hato Mayor. According to situation reports from the National Emergency Operations Center, Tropical Storm Isaías mainly affected the eastern provinces of Duarte, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Monte Plata, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, San Cristóbal and San Pedro de Macorís. About 49 communities were cut off from communication, with 1,119 houses and 5,595 people affected.

Heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides, mostly in the eastern part of the country. Significant damage was reported in the province of Hato Mayor following the rising waters of the Paña-Paña, Magua and Cañada de los Polanco rivers. Flooding from these rivers affected a total of 683 houses; of which 162 were partially destroyed. The most affected communities in the province of Hato Mayor were Villa Canto, Hundían, La Marvina, La China. Villa Ortega, Los Cocos, El Pozo, Gualey, Barrio Puerto Rico and Barrio Los Genaos.

The Dominican Red Cross, through 52 of its branches, joined the local Prevention, Mitigation and Response (PMR) committees. 85 volunteers supported the management of potential shelters and the evacuations mandated by the Emergency Operations Center, in close coordination with provincial and municipal authorities. Thirteen branches immediately proceeded with damage assessments. The response team of the Management and Pre-Hospital Assistance and Relief moved to the Eastern Region of the country to support the branches in responding to the event and ensure compliance with the COVID-19 Measures, as there were 31,112 active cases and at least 1,123 deaths. Once the operation was completed, the Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic, in its Bulletin number 255, reported 26,325 active cases and 2,330 deaths (1.62% lethality).

The alternate Radio Communication system and the agreements with Radio Club Dominicana were activated, and the Center was prepared to be mobilized with the necessary equipment for a quick and effective response.