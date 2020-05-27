Dominican Republic - Situational Report (Mar 2020)

Situation

The Government of the Dominican Republic enforced preventive measures to miƟgate the spread of COVID-19, including closing borders by land, air and sea as of 17 March. In addition, Venezuela also announced the suspension of flights to and from the Dominican Republic for one month. The Government has temporarily suspended deportations and immigration detention for the duration of the State of Emergency for the COVID-19 crisis.

Lockdown measures have placed Venezuelan refugees and migrants in a vulnerable position since many have lost the few sources of income that were available to them and are unable to access new livelihoods opportunities in the current context.