Dominican Republic - Situational Report (Mar 2020)
Situation
The Government of the Dominican Republic enforced preventive measures to miƟgate the spread of COVID-19, including closing borders by land, air and sea as of 17 March. In addition, Venezuela also announced the suspension of flights to and from the Dominican Republic for one month. The Government has temporarily suspended deportations and immigration detention for the duration of the State of Emergency for the COVID-19 crisis.
Lockdown measures have placed Venezuelan refugees and migrants in a vulnerable position since many have lost the few sources of income that were available to them and are unable to access new livelihoods opportunities in the current context.
The Government adopted a social assistance programme whereby persons meeting established vulnerability criteria will receive monthly assistance; however the programme was not extended to undocumented foreigners. The Government guarantees primary medical care to Venezuelan refugees and migrants regardless of migratory status in the Dominican Republic.
Response
Partners distributed food assistance to 229 vulnerable Venezuelan refugees and migrants (46 men, 129 women and 54 children) through a food-drive, food baskets and vouchers. Starting mid-March, partners switched to remote modalities for assistance in order to respect physical distancing
Temporary accommodation and emergency shelter (i.e. rental allowance/subsidy) was provided to 5 individuals.
In response to COVID-19, partners supplied medication to vulnerable individuals with chronic diseases; 62 Venezuelan refugees and migrants (56 women and 6 men) were beneficiaries of this activity.
On 10 March, partners facilitated a training on International Protection of Victims of Trafficking for 27 members of the National Police’s Trafficking Department to enhance their knowledge and capacity.
Communication with Communities was stepped up since the start of the outbreak with the development, translation and dissemination of informational material on COVID-19 as well as available services and assistance schemes.
A communication campaign on social cohesion was launched through “Globalizateradio”, a media platform based in Santo Domingo which promotes empowerment and keeps refugees and migrants abreast of news that could impact them. The campaign reached 63,000 Venezuelans in the Dominican Republic and neighbouring countries.