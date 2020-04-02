Dominican Rep. + 1 more
Dominican Republic - Situational Report (January 2020)
Attachments
Situation
The visa requirement for Venezuelans wishing to enter the Dominican Republic (DR) took effect in December 2019. With the new visa policy, Venezuelans are required to apply for a visa in the Dominican Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. The visa processing seems to be taking approximately 20-25 days with visa costs amounting to US$ 250. The visa policy has increased the risks of exposure to exploitation and abuse, including smuggling, as Venezuelans seeking safety may resort to irregular means of entry and take on additional debts to pay for increased travel costs.
Community events were carried out in January with Venezuelans to validate the results of participatory assessments in five provinces (La Romana, Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Cristóbal, and Bávaro) in September and October 2019. A total of 140 Venezuelan refugees and migrants participated in the exercise. Venezuelans highlighted that their main concern in the Dominican Republic is the regularization of their status. Other needs include access to the formal labor market, banking services, specialized medical care, and livelihoods. Participants also highlighted key capacities among the Venezuelan community, including strong educational and professional backgrounds, and solid community networks.
Response
Over 145 of the most vulnerable refugees and migrants from Venezuela benefited from coordinated protection activities in January, including legal assistance, and provision of legal information.
Efforts were undertaken to build the capacity of authorities in regard to child protection. Partners in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) organized workshops for 439 participants, including AGO authorities and community leaders, to strengthen coordination mechanisms related to the protection of children.
Partners are working to support the engagement of Venezuelans in communicating and finding solutions to their situations, and to strenghten community-based protection structures. A workshop on communication tools and strategies was organized for 13 Venezuelan community leaders from four different provinces, covering topics related to advocacy, communication with communities, and social campaigns. Additional workshops on communication will be held in the coming months.
Partners also organized integration activities to foster social cohesion and promote peaceful coexistence between Venezuelan and receiving communities. These included the joint celebration of the Three Kings Day (Día de Reyes) on 6 January in Santo Domingo, and the organization of a social media campaign to increase awareness on the plight of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the Dominican Republic and Latin America.