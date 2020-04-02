Dominican Republic - Situational Report (January 2020)

The visa requirement for Venezuelans wishing to enter the Dominican Republic (DR) took effect in December 2019. With the new visa policy, Venezuelans are required to apply for a visa in the Dominican Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. The visa processing seems to be taking approximately 20-25 days with visa costs amounting to US$ 250. The visa policy has increased the risks of exposure to exploitation and abuse, including smuggling, as Venezuelans seeking safety may resort to irregular means of entry and take on additional debts to pay for increased travel costs.