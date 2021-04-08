Dominican Rep.
Dominican Republic - Severe weather (ONAMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 April 2021)
- Severe weather, including heavy rainfall, has been affecting parts of Dominican Republic, resulting in at least one fatality in Miches City and several damaged houses, as reported by media.
- Up to 16 communities have been isolated, after the damage has been reported to four bridges and three road sections, as a result of flooding and river overflow. In addition, about 26 aqueducts have been affected, causing water disruptions for more than 286,600 users.
- Alerts for urban flooding are in effect for eight municipalities across the country. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Dominican Republic on 8-9 April.