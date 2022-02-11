Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico - Floods and landslides (WHO PAHO, Reliefweb, COE, ONAMET, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 February 2022)

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting the Dominican Republic and the neighbouring Puerto Rico (USA) since 7 February, triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in displacements and damage.

In the Dominican Republic, WHO PAHO reports 257 displaced people, more than 50 damaged houses (of which 12 destroyed), and nearly 223,700 people without drinking water across most of the Provinces of the Country, due to the floods.

In Puerto Rico, the same source reports dozens of displaced people, over 9,000 power outages and several schools temporarily closed across the Island (in particular in the San Juan area, the main city) due to floods and landslides.