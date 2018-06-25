Dominican Republic: Hurricane Irma (MDRDO010) DREF Final Report

A. Situation Analysis

A.1 Description of the Disaster

Hurricane Irma impacted the Dominican Republic from Wednesday, 6 September to Thursday, 7 September 2017. The eye of the storm passed north-east of the country’s coastline, creating storm surge along the northern coast and wind and flood damage to vulnerable communities. The country experienced higher than usual rainfall, and tropical storm-strength winds were felt 270 km away from the eye of the hurricane in Santo Domingo, the hurricane’s impact was felt across the island, particularly with the increased rainfall and tropical storm-strength winds, which impacted coastal towns, and ruralcommunities in mountaneous areas.

In addition to the effects of Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria struck the northern area of the country on 14 September 2017, worsening the conditions of the population already affected by Irma.

A.2 Summary of response

Overview of the National Society

In anticipation of a direct impact from Hurricane Irma, the Dominican Red Cross activated its internal disaster response protocols in coordination with the national disaster response system; the National Society also carried out national assessments before the storm to identify critical areas likely to pose a challenge to its response activities. Additionally, the DRC activated the Community Disaster Response Teams (Community Networks) to respond to a potential emergency. Furthermore, the National Society readied its emergency stock, equipment (21 water purification units, 5 water trucks) and emergency teams (Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis [DANA], water and sanitation [WATSAN], psychosocial support [PSS], search and rescue, first aid and restoring family links [RFL]); in addition, the National Society distributed relief items to support initially 2,096 families affected by Hurricane Irma.

After the passage of the hurricane, the National Society deployed five DANA teams to the most affected provinces (Montecristi, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Maria Trinidad Sanchez and Samana) and ithe Santo Domingo Province to conduct rapid evaluations, which took place from 8 September until mid-November 2017.

The UN Country Team, in support of the government, conducted a multisector damage and needs assessment until 15 of September, which the DRC supported through the provision of DANA-trained volunteers and vehicles.

Summary of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in the country

Since the IFRC and Partner National Societies (PNSs) donot have a physical presence in country, the Caribbean country cluster office in Haiti deployed a planning, monitoring, evaluation and reporting (PMER) delegate and the IFRC’s regional office for the Americas (ARO) in Panama deployed an operations coordinator and an information management (IM) officer to the DRC; additionally, the Canadian Red Cross Society deployed a delegate to support a Real-Time Evaluation (RTE) of the National Society’s response., andthe Spanish Red Cross closely monitored the situation, to provide support either from its country office in Haiti or its national headquarters in Spain if needed.

ARO declared an Orange Alert for the event on 6 September 2017, and coordination among the Dominican Red Cross, the Latin Caribbean country cluster office and ARO was quickly established. Lastly, ARO developed a Dashboard to monitor the storm’s progress.

Summary of non-Red Cross/Red Crescent actors in the country

The Dominican government of activated the country’s national disaster response system and the system’s municipal committees of preparedness, mitigation and response (PMR); likewise, the government activated its Ministry of Public Works contingency plan to expedite the clearing of blocked drains and the trimming of overhanging tree branches from power lines.