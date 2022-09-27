Dominican Republic: Hurricane Fiona Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRDO014

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Hurricane Fiona is the first hurricane to directly impact the island since hurricane Jeanne in 2004. On Monday, 19 September at 3:30 a.m., hurricane Fiona entered the Dominican Republic as a category 1 with strong winds of up to 150 km/h and heavy rains producing landslides, fallen bridges, road blockages, power outages, interrupted telecommunications, and overflowed dams, among other effects. According to Situation Report No. 44 issued by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and as detailed in the map below, twelve provinces have suffered the most damage so far because of Hurricane Fiona's passage through the country. The report indicated that 2,614 homes were affected, 457 partially affected and 4 destroyed as well as 2 people dead and over 12,000 people displaced. The National Council for Disability (CONADIS) announced that it is working on identifying the needs of people with disabilities in the provinces declared in state of emergency.

According to the reports from the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) the center of hurricane Fiona was located at 7:00 AM (local time) on 19 September about 40 kilometers west / northwest of Punta Cana and about 30 kilometers northeast of La Romana with extended winds about 45 kilometers outside its center and the storm winds about 240 kilometers moving north / northwest at about 13 kilometers per hour.

The Dominican authorities reported the damages in the affected sectors, highlighting the following major effects as of 20 September:

• 166 electrical circuits have been affected leaving 406,539 people without electricity.

• 1 hydraulic system damaged and 78 aqueducts out of service (3 aqueducts partially damaged) affecting 1,174,637 water users.

• Telephone landlines affected and more than 113 cellular cells out of service in Miches, El Seibo, La Romana and La Altagracia; affected fiber optics in La Altagracia: Laguna Nisibon y Los Brazos and radio stations out of service in El Seibo, Hato Mayor, La Altagracia, La Romana, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná and El Seibo.