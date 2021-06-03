Dominican Republic Flow monitoring registry: Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales, Round 2, 8 - 21 May 2021

The cross-border movement of Haitian nationals is recurrent, and this movement is represented by border inhabitants in Haitian towns. Part of these movements are irregular even though official entry points are used. This is so because there are territorial roots and the type of movement is temporary, also in the General Migration Law 285-04 there is a migratory category of border inhabitant, although this has not yet been implemented. However, given this inconsistency, Haitians migrating under these circumstances represent an irregular migrant population in the Dominican territory, which puts them in a vulnerable condition and a propensity to non-voluntary returns. Historically, the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti has been characterized by a crossborder commercial dynamic, due to the exchange of different goods and the supply of markets with a greater flow towards Haiti. At the border level, border cities such as Dajabón, Jimaní and Elías Piña stand out, and the flows represented in this study correspond to those in days in which there is no exchange of goods, that is, when there is no active commercial dynamics.