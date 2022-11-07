Skip to main content
Dominican Rep.
Dominican Republic - Floods (ONAMET, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)
- Format
-
News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
-
- Originally published
-
- Origin
-
View original
- On 4 November, heavy rainfall affected the metropolitan area of Santo Domingo (southern Dominican Republic), causing floods and resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, at least four people have died, and 20 others have been rescued.
- For the next 24 hours, no rainfall is forecast across the whole Dominican Republic.