Dominican Rep.

Dominican Republic - Floods (ONAMET, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)

  • On 4 November, heavy rainfall affected the metropolitan area of Santo Domingo (southern Dominican Republic), causing floods and resulting in casualties.
  • According to media reports, at least four people have died, and 20 others have been rescued.
  • For the next 24 hours, no rainfall is forecast across the whole Dominican Republic.

