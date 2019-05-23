Dominican Republic: Floods Emergency Appeal Final Report n° MDRDO009

**A. Situation analysis Description of the disaster

After the passage of Hurricane Matthew over the island of Hispaniola in October 2016, the Dominican Republic was affected by a series of hydro-meteorological events, which most severely impacted the area of Central Cibao and the northern part of the country. The Dominican Red Cross Society began its relief operations to assist the population with its own resources.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society Since the start of this disaster, the Dominican Red Cross (DRC) quickly responded to the evolving situation. A total of 150 DRC volunteers from its 9 provincial branches and its national headquarters staff, with IFRC support, were activated in this emergency response. In November 2016, the floods affected mainly the northern provinces (Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Duarte, Santiago, and Montecristi), and in March 2017, additional flooding affected the country’s southern provinces (Barahona, San Cristobal and Santo Domingo), as well as the northern provinces that were previously affected. The DRC adapted its humanitarian assistance for affected communities and provided the maximum amount of relief it could in a more extensive area.

A multidisciplinary team at the National Society headquarters coordinated and provided technical guidance for the approximately 150 volunteers from branches in the affected areas who actively participated in this flood response operation. This team also worked in coordination with specialists in water, sanitation and hygiene promotion; psychosocial support; first aid; damage and needs assessment; shelter management; and logistics.

The Dominican Red Cross branches in Palo Verde, Santiago, Sabaneta de Yasica, Gaspar Hernández, Moca, Nagua, Arenoso, Villa Riva, San Francisco de Macorís were instrumental in the provision of assistance to the affected communities in the provinces of Montecristi, Puerto Plata,

Santiago de los Caballeros, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez and Duarte. When the areas of impact of the floods spread, the DRC expanded its intervention to the provinces of Barahona, San Cristóbal and Santo Domingo through the work of branches in San Cristóbal, Cambita, Villa Altagracia, Polo, Enriquillo and Paraíso among others.

The Dominican Red Cross reached 3,287 families (12,803 people: males 6,017 and females: 6,786) in 51 communities in the 7 affected provinces with non-food items (NFIs).

Due to low donor coverage for this Emergency Appeal, most of the emergency response activities to respond to the November 2016 and April 2017 floods were finalized by July 2017. During the final phase of this operation, disaster risk reduction activities and capacity building actions to improve DRC’s branches’ and volunteers’ readiness were implemented; whereas planned livelihoods actions were not implemented.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

The IFRC deployed two Regional Intervention Team (RIT) members to support the operation with reporting and dashboard and information management. Both were deployed for two months to support the implementation of activities, appeal coordination and the use of ODK and MEGA V tools.

Additionally, the IFRC provided support through the Country Cluster Support Team (CCST) in Haiti and the America Regional Office (ARO), particularly with water and sanitation and with general coordination.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

The Dominican Red Cross maintained continuous communication with the Ministry of Health and INVI. In times of emergency, the National Society supports the actions of the Ministry through its branches and the INVI through a special request made by the branch of Cambita.