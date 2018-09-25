25 Sep 2018

Dominican Republic - Drought (WFP, DG ECHO, Governments, Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Sep 2018

According to the last food security analysis by the World Food Programme (WFP) conditions are favourable for the El Niño phenomenon in 2018. Depending on its evolution, these drier than average conditions may continue into 2019, possibly leading to a delayed start and unfavourable early stages of the 2019 Primera season.
Due to the drought, the livelihoods of the most vulnerable populations (labourers and small farmers), in particular in the Azua, Monte Cristi and Puerto Plata are affected. Assessments are ongoing.

