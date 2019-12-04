Dominican Republic: Dengue Outbreak DREF Operation Update no. 1 (MDRDO012)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 5 July 2019, the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Public Health (MOH) issued an epidemiological alert due to a sustained increase in dengue cases in the country. The MOH report for epidemiological week (EW) 42 showed 542 probable cases of dengue reported, for a cumulative 2,470 cases in the last four EW. From EW 1 to 42, 14,731 cases (probable and confirmed) have been reported, including 34 deaths (0.2% morbidity). Dengue cases are on the rise, and the province of San José De Ocoa remains on red alert. The National District and Santo Domingo continue to report high numbers of cases. This data correlates with the multiple environmental, geographical and educational traits that generate the successful reproduction of arboviruses in these areas.

Four dengue serotypes are present in the Dominican Republic. According to laboratory tests, the predominant serotypes identified during the current outbreak are D1 and D3, and the presence of the four serotypes increases the risk of severe cases. This has resulted in other vector-borne diseases such as malaria. During EW 42, 29 confirmed native cases of malaria were reported, for a total of 88 cases reported in the last four weeks. During the most recent period, the focus of infection is in Los Tres Brazos (National District), with high transmission. The cumulative incidence (CI) of this disease is 7.92 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with a 58% rate increase, compared to 2018. From EW 1 to 41, 647 cases have been reported, which is almost double than reported during EW 1 to 45 of 2018. The malaria outbreak is present in two communities of Santo Domingo and National District where dengue-response actions are being implemented through this emergency operation. During implementation meetings, the MOH has requested support from DRC to face the malaria outbreak, highlighting its concern because there was no incidence in the National District.