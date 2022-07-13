Dominican Republic: Country Profile (as of May 2022)

SOCIOECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The Dominican Republic has positioned itself as a country with high human development and is one of the fastest growing economies in the region. GDP per capita has increased 28.7 per cent between 2020-2022, with economic growth expecting to reach 5.5 per cent in 2022. While the country´s economy has experienced a slow but steady rebound, it hasn´t been significant enough to reach pre-pandemic levels. National poverty rate has consistently decreased to a record low of 21 per cent in 2021, however, with unemployment increasing in the past years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people will be vulnerable to falling below the poverty line.

In 2020 the Government implemented a series of countercyclical economic measures to address the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic, including higher social protection spending and an expansionary monetary policy aimed at supporting private sector recovery. This, together with the rollout of a national vaccination scheme, allowed for the reopening of important economic sectors, including tourism, with positive effects on economic recovery.

KEY ISSUES

HAITIAN AND VENEZUELAN MIGRATION

The Dominican Republic is a main host country for growing Haitian and Venezuelan populations. In the case of Haitians, migration has long been linked to the transborder commercial dynamics between the two nations, added to better levels of service offerings available in the Dominican Republic. Official data indicate that there are close to 750,000 people of Haitian descent in the Dominican Republic. In the case of the Venezuelan population, according to data from the R4V platform, there are close to 115,000 Venezuelans currently residing in the Dominican Republic.

CRIME AND VIOLENCE

Crime and violence remain serious problems and represent challenges to economic growth, development and security. While the intentional homicide rate has decreased to 10 per 100,000 people, the current trend projects a homicide rate of 10.3 per 100,000 citizens. Crime specialists have linked this increase to the COVID-19 confinement policies, however, a recent spike in narcotics confiscation and a statement by President Abinaders´ administration to crack down on organized crime could be a major cause behind the recent spike in crime and violence.