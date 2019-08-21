21 Aug 2019

Dominican Republic: Cholera Outbreak Final Report DREF n° MDRDO011

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 21 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.91 MB)

A. Situation analysis

During Epidemiological Week (EW) 28 (8 to 14 July 2018), the Ministry of Public Health reported that the Los Pinos Health Centre in the municipality of La Descubierta (Independencia province) had reported an increase in the number of patients with acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADD).

In EW 32 (5 to 11 August 2018), the Ministry of Health reported that the National Public Health Laboratory had identified the Vibrio choleare bacterium in samples collected from La Descubierta residents.

Between EW 28, when the outbreak began, and EW 34 (19 to 25 August 2018), four cases of cholera were confirmed and 91 suspected cases were identified in residents of the communities of Los Pinos del Edén, Ángel Feliz, La Descubierta urban areas, and Los Bolos.

Given that a major outbreak of this disease had not been seen in Independencia province since 2011, the high incidence of cases caused the collapse of the municipal health system. This scenario led provincial health authorities to request the assistance of the Ministry of National Health and national humanitarian organizations, including the Dominican Red Cross (DRC).

In view of the situation, the Dominican Red Cross conducted two assessment missions (12 and 17 August 2018) with multidisciplinary teams in communities affected by the cholera outbreak.
Given the operational needs and challenges identified in areas assessed during the missions, the National Society requested a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to carry out actions to combat this outbreak in affected, difficult to reach areas. Within the framework of the DREF operation, DRC carried out actions to address the outbreak in coordination with Ministry of Health personnel and community authorities.

The cholera outbreak in Independencia province was contained thanks to this coordinated and timely action, and the EW 44 epidemiological bulletin indicated that no suspected cases have been detected in the country since EW 41 (7 to 13 October 2018)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.