Dominican Republic - Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, Governments, Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2018)

The Ministry of Health has reported the presence of cholera in samples from residents of La Descubierta municipality in the Province of Independencia. 4 confirmed cases and 91 suspected cases have been identified. The province of Independencia has seen twice as many suspected cases compared to the rest of the country in the last two months and is the only one where they have increased since 2017. The sharp increase caused the collapse of the local healthcare system. The authorities have requested support from the Ministry of National Health and humanitarian organisations, including the Dominican Red Cross.